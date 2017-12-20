Open container law waived if Clemson makes championship game

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – If Clemson University’s football team makes it to the national championship game, fans can toast in the streets.

The Anderson Independent-Mail reports Clemson City Council members voted Monday to temporarily suspend open container laws and shut down a portion of downtown’s College Avenue if the Tigers make to the Jan. 8 game in Atlanta. The closures and suspension would begin at 6 p.m. that day.

Clemson City Manager Rick Cotton said the city made similar closures this past year, when Clemson clinched the title. Officials required wrist bands for people drinking on the street during the game.

The open container waivers will apply to drinks bought at establishments _ not drinks that are brought in.

Clemson first faces Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.