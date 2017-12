UofSC to close Thursday through New Year’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of S.C. will close Thursday, December, 21, through New Year’s Day.

The University resumes normal operations on January 1, however classes for the Spring 2018 semester do not begin until Tuesday, January, 16, as Monday, January 15 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, an observed federal holiday.

Students and faculty are encouraged to partake in a service activity of their choosing on MLK Day.