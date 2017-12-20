Victim uncooperative with shooting investigation, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies say an overnight shooting on Garners Ferry Road left two victims with serious injuries.

Both victims were shot in the upper body and were taken to Palmetto Health Richland for treatment.

One of the victims suffered injuries not to be believed life-threatening while the other is in critical condition, deputies say.

According to investigators, one of the victims in not revealing information about the shooting.

