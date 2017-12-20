Xavier Thomas chooses Clemson over Carolina on signing day

FLORENCE, S.C. — IMG Academy graduate Xavier Thomas returned to Wilson High School to commit to the Clemson Tigers.

Thomas began his career at Wilson High School in Florence, S.C. before transferring to IMG Academy in January and played this season for the Ascenders. He had 34 tackles and 2.5 sacks this year for IMG, who finished 8-0 and was ranked No. 2 in USA Today High School Football poll.

Thomas returned to Wilson High School to officially sign is National Letter of Intent to Clemson on Dec. 20. The 6’3 defensive end is a five-star prospect and committed to the Tigers in April and had remained firm in his pledge.

Thomas will enroll early after playing in the US Army All-American bowl on Jan. 6 .