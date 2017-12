Four Arrested in String of Armed Robberies

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter say they’ve arrested four men in a string of recent armed robberies.

Investigators say Chase Nelson, Malik Nelson, Marion Rahman, and James Simon are responsible for six armed robberies dating back to early August.

According to police in each case, the suspects took, cash, jewelry, and cell phones.

Police say more charges are expected.