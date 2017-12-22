Jadeveon Clowney fills trash cans with toys for charity

HOUSTON — Jadeveon Clowney knows how to turn trash into treasure.

This week, Jaguars fans sent trash cans to the Houston Texans defensive end after he called Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles “trash” following the teams’ game last Sunday.

When the trash cans arrived at NRG Stadium on Friday, Clowney decided to fill them up with toys to donate to women and children in need.

“Thank you @Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG! It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children at @MissionOfYahweh # turningtrashintotreasure # merrychristmas”

Clowney donated the truck full of toys to the Mission of Yahweh in Houston.