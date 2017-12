Suspect Arrested in W. Columbia Night Club Murder

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Lexinton County say they have amde an arrest in a night club shooting.

Investigatores say 27 year old Christopher Brisbon is charged with Murder in the death of 41 year old Rodney Leak

Deputies say the shooting happened last Sunday morning at City Nightz Bar and Grill on Old Dunbar Rd. in West Columbia.