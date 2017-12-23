Columbia Firefighter Arrested For Domestic Violence

RICHLAND COUNT, SC (WOLO)- A Firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department was arrested on Saturday for assaulting his wife.

Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Middle Street in reference to a disturbance.

Investigators say Kenneth Foster,32, assaulted his wife and pointed a gun at the victim and her daughter.

Foster was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal domestic violence and one county of pointing and presenting.

Foster has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.