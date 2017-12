Richland Library Closing During Christmas Holiday-Check Out the Dates Here

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for a good book during the Christmas holiday, you’ll need to make note of closings at the Richland County Public Library.

All locations will be closed Saturday, December 23 – Tuesday, December 26.

The library will re-open Wednesday, December 27th.

According to library officials, you can still access the library’s resources and information online at richlandlibrary.com