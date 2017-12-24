Holiday Garbage Collection in City of Columbia- Schedule

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are wondering when to set out your garbage during the Christmas season, the city of Columbia has released its holiday collection schedule.

According to City of Columbia officials, the Solid Waste Division will have an adjustable schedule for all recycling, garbage and yard waste pickup.

Monday, December 25, 2017 – No collection

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 – Monday’s recycling, garbage and yard waste pick up

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 – Tuesday’s recycling, garbage and yard waste pick up