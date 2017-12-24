Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Special

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready to bring a furry friend home this holiday, and get a deal too.

The City of Columbia and Lexington Animal Services are hosting a Home for the Holidays adoption special in December.

Adoption fees are $25. All adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming, according to City officials.

WHERE: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC and Lexington Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC

WHEN: Now through Sunday, December 31, 2017

COST: $25 per pet (During promotional period, maximum redemption fee will not exceed $25)

 

Share

Related

Holiday Garbage Collection in City of Columbia- Sc...
Metered Parking and Parking Garage Information for...
City of Columbia Announces Holiday Garbage Collect...
Holiday food drive honors legacy of Dr. Martin Lut...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android