Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready to bring a furry friend home this holiday, and get a deal too.

The City of Columbia and Lexington Animal Services are hosting a Home for the Holidays adoption special in December.

Adoption fees are $25. All adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming, according to City officials.

WHERE: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC and Lexington Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC

WHEN: Now through Sunday, December 31, 2017

COST: $25 per pet (During promotional period, maximum redemption fee will not exceed $25)