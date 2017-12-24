Metered Parking and Parking Garage Information for City of Columbia During Holidays

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are heading downtown Columbia for Christmas or the New Year, here are some parking changes you need to know about, and some free access.

According to Parking officials, on December 25th there is Complimentary/ No Enforcement City Wide

At the City Parking Decks there will be complimentary parking/GATES WILL BE RAISED AT ALL “GATED” CITY PARKING FACILITIES: 3 a.m. Monday (late Sunday night), Dec. 25 – 3 a.m. Wednesday (late Tuesday night), Dec. 27, according to a release.

New Years Day Metered Parking will be Complimentary/NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE: Monday, Jan. 1 

Information on the city parking garages, according to City officials:

  • Complimentary/GATES WILL BE RAISED AT ALL “GATED” CITY PARKING FACILITIES: 3 a.m. Sunday (late Saturday night), Dec. 31 -3 a.m. Tuesday (late Monday night), Jan. 2

As a reminder, the following parking facilities offer free parking after 6PM weekdays as well as free weekend parking on Saturday and Sunday.

