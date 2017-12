Christmas Eve apartment fire in Spartanburg “set intentionally”

SPARTANBURG, SC (WOLO) – Investigators say a Christmas Eve apartment fire that kicked out 54 people was set by someone intentionally.

Spartanburg Fire Marshall Brad Hall says no one was seriously hurt.

It started around six Sunday (12/24) morning.

Hall says trained dogs detected an accelerant at the scene.

No suspects have been named at this time.