Former Gamecock out for season after leg injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Damiere Byrd has been placed on the Carolina Panthers injured reserve list with a lower leg injury, coach Ron Rivera confirmed Tuesday.
Byrd was injured in the Panthers’ 22-19 win over the Buccaneers Sunday, after an incredible performance. He scored a pivotal 103-yard kickoff return, but was carted to the locker room just after halftime.
The second-year pro had his best season with the Panthers, catching 105 yards and 2 TD’s with one kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Panthers face the Falcons in the regular-season finale Sunday.