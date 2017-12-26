Former Gamecock out for season after leg injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Damiere Byrd has been placed on the Carolina Panthers injured reserve list with a lower leg injury, coach Ron Rivera confirmed Tuesday.

Byrd was injured in the Panthers’ 22-19 win over the Buccaneers Sunday, after an incredible performance. He scored a pivotal 103-yard kickoff return, but was carted to the locker room just after halftime.

The second-year pro had his best season with the Panthers, catching 105 yards and 2 TD’s with one kickoff return for a touchdown.

The Panthers face the Falcons in the regular-season finale Sunday.