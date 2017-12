Lawmaker wants to increase ticket fine for slow left-lane drivers

(WOLO) – If one state Senator has his way, driving slow in the fast lane will only get you a bigger ticket faster.

Greenville republican Ross Turner has introduced a bill that would increase the fine for driving slower than the normal traffic in the passing lane by $200.

Turner told the Charleston Post and Courier he is not sure how it would be enforced, but he wants to send a message to drivers who clog the left lane.