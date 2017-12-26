Lexington Arrests Wanted Suspect

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —-The search for a man who authorities say was able to escape Deputies over the weekend is now behind bars.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they started searching for Larry Christopher Richburg Thursday.

Deputies say Richburg is accused of running from a traffic stop near Longs Pond Road. Authorities s ay Richburg was able to evade police throughout the weekend, but his efforts to hide came to an end Christmas Morning.

Investigators say the suspect wanted for domestic violence, driving under suspension and failing to stop for police was arrested Monday morning where is awaits a bond hearing.