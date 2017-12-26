Teen arrested following Christmas morning car chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies say

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An 18-year-old is behind bars and is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading deputies on a high speed car chase through two counties.

Kershaw County deputies say Cortez Whitener was driving a stolen SUV when he collided with a Camden PD and a KCSO patrol car in an attempt to flee from law enforcement while traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour at times just before 1 a.m on December 25.

Deputies say Whitener and other occupants of the vehicle, began throwing items out of the SUV in an effort to damage pursuing patrol cars.

Following a foot pursuit, Whitener was taken into custody and provided deputies with false information about his name and age, authorities say.

Whitener is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious injury to real property, hit and run with property damage, driving under suspension and providing false information to police.

He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.