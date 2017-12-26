Tuesday Morning Menu : Grinding of the Greens

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Here is a look at some of the things that are happening in and around the Capital City

Salon Service for a Cause : Christmas may be over, but the salon at Remington College is still in the giving mood.

Today through Saturday, all customers will receive 50 percent off one Salon service, but it gets better.

anyone who brings in one unwrapped toy can enjoy a free haircut, manicure or pedicure.

All toys will be donated to children in the Columbia area.

Poetry on Paper: You can take in some re-imagined poetry Tuesday at the Columbia Museum of Art. The CMA is proud to present 81 works celebrating the works on Henri Matisse, who’s best known for turning books into visual artwork. The exhibit celebrates four of Matisse’s books and other pieces of french literature, focused on life, love and hardship. The exhibit will be on display through Saturday.

Grinding of the Greens: Ready to get that Christmas tree out of your house?

Starting today, you can drop off your Christmas tree across the Midlands to be recycled.

the Grinding of the Greens program keeps trees out of landfills, and the recycled trees will be made into mulch, which will be given away.