15-Year-Old Driver Killed in Wreck

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A 15-year-old driver was killed in a wreck on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Highway 34 in Fairfield County at 5:20pm.

Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, said Mykel Beaufort was the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu that was involved in a two car collision that resulted

in his death.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.