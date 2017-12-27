Deputies:Burglars Stole $4K Worth of Presents From Home

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are searching for suspects wanted for burglary.

On December 23, the suspects were captured on surveillance video entering a home in the 300 block of Curvewood Road with handguns.

Deputies say the suspects broke into the victim’s home and stole holiday gifts that were underneath the victim’s Christmas tree. Numerous electronics, clothing, and jewelry totaling approximately $4,500 were stolen from the residence.