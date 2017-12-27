Escaped Inmate’s Stolen Car Found in South Carolina

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. – Authorities in Lamar County are looking for an inmate they said made an elaborate escape.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Nicholas Carroll was in jail on three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.

He is from South Carolina and was last seen wearing an orange jump suit.

The Lamar County Sheriff told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that Carroll used part of a table to break through a brick wall, then squeezed through an opening in a small storage area and climbed through a small hole in a fence to escape.

Authorities said he stole a county truck when he escaped. The truck was found in Allendale County, South Carolina. Sheriff’s officials in Allendale are attempting to locate him at this time.

Carroll is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts should call 911.