Gamecock guard Kory Holden out indefinitely after hamstring injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina redshirt-junior guard Kory Holden is out indefinitely due to a left hamstring strain, South Carolina head coach Frank Martin announced on Wednesday prior to Carolina’s matchup versus Limestone. Holden sustained the injury in the Dec. 19 contest at Clemson.

On the year, Holden is averaging 3.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He tallied eight points, hitting 4-of-5 from the field, in 15 minutes off the bench at Clemson prior to sustaining the injury in the second half.

South Carolina hosts Limestone on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET, in its first contest back from breaking for the holidays. The matchup versus the Saints will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.