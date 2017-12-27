Obama says social media is ‘corroding social discourse’ in interview with Prince Harry

Former President Barack Obama was interviewed for the first time since leaving office last January by Prince Harry in an interview that aired this morning on BBC’s Radio 4.

The two discussed social media, with Obama warning that caution is necessary.

The former president also said people in a position of power should exercise care when posting messages and said he is concerned that social media is “corroding civil discourse.”

Obama did not mention by name President Donald Trump, who uses Twitter frequently.

“All of us in leadership have to find ways in which we can recreate a common space on the Internet,” Obama said. “One of the dangers of the Internet is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases.”The wide-ranging interview on a multitude of topics was conducted in September at Harry’s Invictus Games but was not released until today, when Harry served as the guest editor of the BBC’s flagship morning program.

