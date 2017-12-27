SC Lottery Game Suspended

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A program error may have put a damper on what some lottery ticket holders thought was a Christmas payday.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says their Holiday Cash Add A Play game experienced a programming error that produced faulty tickets from just before 6PM until almost 8PM Christmas night.

The one dollar terminal generated game, would have resulted in a top prize of 5 hundred dollars.

Once Lottery officials realized there were 9 matching symbols, when there are not suppose to be more than 5 matching symbols, ticket sales were suspended immediately.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until a completed and thorough review has been completed to determine exactly what went wrong.