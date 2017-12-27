Sheriff: Woman steals patrol car leading high-speed chase

SUMTER CO, SC (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman accused of several car thefts including a patrol car and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

Mia Victoria Thornton, 21, was arrested Wednesday (12/27) and being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Here’s what happened according to an SCSO news release:

“About 8 a.m. Thornton took her boyfriend’s vehicle without his permission. She reportedly wrecked that vehicle near Eagle Road and began walking

toward town. She then caught a ride with a Good Samaritan but, as they approached other traffic on Pinewood Road, she reportedly grabbed the steering wheel, forcing the vehicle into another vehicle. When the driver got out to check on the occupants of the other vehicle she reportedly jumped in the driver’s seat and fled driving the vehicle in which she had previously been a passenger.

A few minutes later she reportedly wrecked that vehicle on Pinewood Road and again began walking back toward town. A tow truck driver picker her up and brought her back to the wrecked vehicle on Pinewood Road, where a trooper from the SC Highway Patrol had responded and called for a deputy to assist. Thornton was handcuffed and placed in the rear of the deputy’s vehicle. She was able to slip her hand from one of the cuffs and crawled through a porthole window into the front seat. She then led deputies on a 15-minute chase with speeds that exceeded 100 mph that ended when she crashed through a gate and fence before plowing into a tree in the Sumter Industrial Park.”

There were no injuries reported related to the crimes.

Thornton faces charges of grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light and siren. Other charges are expected.

According to a SCSO spokesperson they are in the process of reviewing the incident to make sure deputies followed policy on the entire situation. We’re told there is nothing to suggest they didn’t follow policies but as a standard practice the agency always reviews each case.