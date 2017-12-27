Suspect wanted for drugging, sexually assaulting victim

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are looking for a man wanted for multiple charges including kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.

Deputies say on November 10, Travis Brown, 28, drugged a female victim at a local night club, took the victim to the Microtel Inn, and sexually assaulted her.

Brown then allegedly stole the victim’s things and drove off in his blueish-grey 2003 Ford F-250 with South Carolina tag 893-7LR.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.