Wednesday Morning Menu: Frozen Party, Zumba

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are searching for some things to keep the kids and maybe even the kids are heart occupied while school is out, there are some fun events happening around town on your Wednesday. Check them out here in your Morning Menu.

Fun on the Farm: Head out to Lexington for Fun on the Farm this afternoon.

The Fox Farm is hosting a family friendly event today featuring horse rides, barnyard animals, and hay rides.

Each child in attendance will also receive a baby Christmas tree seedling to bring home and plant.

Tickets are just seven dollars and include all of those great activities for the kids. Adults can tag along for free.

Frozen Party: Do you want to build a snowman?

It may not be cold enough outside, but you could have a chance at the State Museum’s Frozen Party.

The event, starting at six o’clock, features a showing of Disney’s Frozen, a meet and greet with Anna and Elsa, plus crafts and activities and costumes which are highly encouraged.

Zumba Fitness: Let’s dance!

Head to North Springs Park tonight for an hour of Zumba.

You don’t need any experience to attend this beginner-level class. You simply have to follow the instructor’s lead, and she promises to turn calorie burning into a fitness party!

Guests are encouraged to bring workout clothes, a towel, and most importantly, water.