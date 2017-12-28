Bond Denied for Woman Accused of Stealing Patrol Car

Sumter Co, S.C. (WOLO)–A judge denied bond Thursday for a woman accused of playing a real life game of Grand Theft Auto in Sumter County, leading law enforcement on a high speed chase in a stolen patrol car.

Deputies say Mia Thornton was arrested for stealing and crashing several cars including a deputy’s patrol car.

Authorities say around 8 Wednesday morning, Thornton took her boyfriend’s car which broke down near Eagle Rd.

A good Samaritan tried to help and gave her a ride, but we’re told she grabbed the wheel causing it to crash into another car.

Deputies were able to catch up to Thornton who was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car where she slipped out of her cuffs, squeezed into the front seat and drove off leading police on a high speed chase going upwards of 100 miles per hour before crashing into a tree.

Deputies say Thornton’s next court appearance will be February 9th.