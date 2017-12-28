Dowdle’s status doubtful for Outback Bowl

TAMPA (WOLO) – During Thursday’s press conference at the Outback Bowl, Carolina head coach Will Muschamp stated that starting running back Rico Dowdle probably will not play in the Outback Bowl.

The Gamecocks’ starting running back broke a bone in his leg at Tennessee in October, missing the last five games of the regular season. The sophomore did participate in Wednesday’s first on-site practice in Florida with USC, but was held out Thursday.

Dowdle gained 206 yards on 60 carries in the 2017 campaign.

Fellow running back A.J. Turner is expected to play against Michigan Monday, returning from an ankle sprain.