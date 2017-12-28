Gamecocks, Wolverines separated after tempers flare at Outback Bowl event

TAMPA (WOLO) – While the Outback Bowl is slated for New Year’s Day, Carolina and Michigan couldn’t wait any longer to face off against each other.

Both teams’ players were separated from the other side Wednesday night after some light pushing and trash talking following a bowling match part of game-week festivities at Splitsville Luxury Lanes.

The Gamecocks won the first team event in a week’s worth of friendly competitions leading up to their noon kickoff on January 1 at Raymond James Stadium. Security and team personnel were able to separate both sides from the other before leaving for the night.

On Thursday, both the Gamecocks and Wolverines are scheduled to visit Bush Gardens theme park. Friday will feature a trip to Tampa General Hospital to visit with children in care. The Tampa Bay Lightning of the NHL will host both programs as guests for their game Saturday night. Sunday, both USC and UM head to the beach for a party atmosphere that includes contests like a tug-of-war.