Martin updates Felder’s status with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After defeating Limestone Wednesday, Carolina head coach Frank Martin provided an update on the status of suspended guard Rakym Felder.

“Me and my bosses will spend some time together here pretty soon,” Martin said. “But the conversation that needed to be had has been had. And now we just gotta visit and get to a place of peace among st everyone involved.”

Coach had stated earlier this month he was set to speak with Felder, who has been suspended since the summer and did not take classes at the University in fall semester.

The suspension stemmed from a July arrest where police records stated he was charged with third-degree assault for spitting on a woman. Those charges have since been dropped.

The July arrest was Felder’s second while at Carolina, following an October 2016 incident which kept him off the floor to start his Gamecocks career.

Felder posted the following tweet Thursday morning:

#FreeRah🐔🏀🔓 RETWEET THIS FOR ME❗️ — Rah Felder (@juicecrew_rah) December 28, 2017