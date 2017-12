One in Custody in Lexington Co. Stabbing Death

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–There was a deadly stabbing today in Lexington County.

Investigators there responded to a home on Meadowfield Rd. Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say a suspect was taken into custody close to the home after a brief search.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim knew each other and this was not a random act.