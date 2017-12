Police: Heroin and human teeth found on shoplifting suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOLO) – Police in Myrtle Beach made a disturbing discovery following the arrest of a shoplifting suspect.

Investigators say Tavon Stanley, 21, was detained for shoplifting on Christmas eve at an area Walmart.

When they searched Stanley they found a gun, thousands in cash, dozens of pills, thousands of doses of heroin and we’re told two human teeth.

No explanation was provided.