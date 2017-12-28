Rare Glimpse of Jackson Kids

Los Angeles, CA (WOLO) — Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, offered the world a rare glimpse of all three of the music legend’s children together.

The snapshot posted on Christmas day shows them posing with family friend Omer Bhatti.

from the left, it shows Blanket, who now goes by “Bigi,”. Next to Bhatti, Paris and Prince Michael.

The youngest child, 15-year-old Bigi, was just seven when his father passed away, and has stayed mostly out of the limelight. 19-year-old Paris has had a higher profile as she pursues a career in acting and modeling. 20-year-old Prince Michael has also been more visible.