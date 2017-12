Suspects Wanted for Fraud

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Deputies are hoping you can help them identify these two people accused of passing some funny money.

The man and woman were captured on surveillance and are accused of passing counterfeit 100 dollar bills at several stores throughout Richland County.

Authorities say if caught, the duo face fraud charges.

If you recognize them, you’re asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.