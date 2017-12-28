Thursday Morning Menu: Farmer’s Market, Main Street Ice

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at some of the things happening in and around the Midlands on this Thursday. Check it out in your Morning Menu.

Farmer’s Market: If your New Year resolution is to shop local, you can get a head start. City Roots is hosting a farmers market this afternoon, featuring pasture-raised meats, free range eggs, craft beer, and more.

Vendors will have plenty of tastings and food for sale, and all this will be accompanied with live acoustic music.

Zoo Lights: The event may be called Lights Before Christmas, but you can still get wild this week as well.

The Riverbanks Zoo features nearly one million twinkling lights, visits with Santa, hot cocoa, and of course, the jingle bell bon-fire.

It opens each night at five, but hurry, the lights will only stay bright until the new year.

Main Street Ice: Time is also running out to strap up your skates and get out on the ice.

Main Street Ice is skating right along in front of Boyd Plaza on Main Street, right up the road from us here at Main and Gervais.

You have through January 15th of the new year to glide on by.