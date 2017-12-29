Home Invasion Suspects on the Loose

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them get three suspects accused of an early Friday morning home invasion off the street and behind bars.

Authorities say around four this morning the armed trio forced their way into a home in the 8 thousand block of Brookmont Lane while a woman and child were sleeping inside.

Officials say the men demanded money and groped the woman before stealing her brown purse full of cash and bank cards.

No description of the suspects has been given. If you have any information that may help authorities find the men responsible, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.