IPhone Issues Apology After Software Glitch

Los Angeles, CA (WOLO) —Apple is issuing an apology after it was discovered that a recent IPhone software update was causing phones to shut down.

Several class action lawsuits have been filed against the California based company, saying Apple’s lack of an immediate explanation led many IPhone customers to purchase newer more expensive phones.

Apple is now slashing prices on their new phone batteries, which they say will fix the shut down issue.

The batteries will cost just 29 dollars, down from 79 dollars through the end of 2018.