SC Lottery Sets Aside 19.6 Million for Christmas Day Glitch

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– There could be a potential payout for those who felt like they lost out on a Christmas day lottery win.

Friday afternoon members of the South Carolina Education Lottery’s Board of Commissioners set aside $19.6 Million, some of which could find its way to ticket holders pending the the results of an investigation.

Players were angered on Christmas day when they learned a computer glitch lead to dozens of false winning tickets.

Commissioners add that a portion of those funds will also be used to research what lead to the glitch and to validate winning claims.

 

Share

Related

Possible Solution to Lottery Glitch May Be Near
What Caused 4 Alarm Fire, Killing 12 People in NY
Richland County Home Invasion, Three Suspects
Fairfield County Domestic Violence Turns Deadly

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android