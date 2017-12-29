SC Lottery Sets Aside 19.6 Million for Christmas Day Glitch

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– There could be a potential payout for those who felt like they lost out on a Christmas day lottery win.

Friday afternoon members of the South Carolina Education Lottery’s Board of Commissioners set aside $19.6 Million, some of which could find its way to ticket holders pending the the results of an investigation.

Players were angered on Christmas day when they learned a computer glitch lead to dozens of false winning tickets.

Commissioners add that a portion of those funds will also be used to research what lead to the glitch and to validate winning claims.