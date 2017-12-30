3 Children and an Adult Assaulted in Home Invasion

SLED Also Investigating After an Officer Fired Several Shots
Ryan Chevalier,

IRMO- Three Children and an adult were assaulted in a home invasion early this morning according to Lexington County deputies.

Deputies were doing a security sweep of a home on Mapleview Dr. around 6:30 am, when they heard a commotion upstairs, and were confronted by a man who pointed a rifle at them.

SLED is investigating after one officer fired several shots.

No one was seriously injured in the shooting or the home invasion.

Two suspects were taken into custody authorities say, their names have not been released.

