63 Year Old Arrested for Shooting His Friend

Currently in Jail Under a $60,000 Bond

COLUMBIA- Police announced the arrest of a 63 year old man accused of shooting his friend.

Wilba Grimes was arrested Friday night for assault and battery of a high an aggravated nature.

Grimes got in an argument with a friend on Walnut Street, and shot him in the lower body, according to authorities.

The victim was rushed to the hospital… where he remains this evening.

Grimes is behind bars with a $60,000 bond.