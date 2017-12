Northeast Bracing for Historically Frigid NYE Celebration

(WOLO) – Across the northeast, New Year’s Eve celebrations will be tested by historically frigid temperatures.

It will possibly be the coldest New Year’s Eve ball drop since 1917.

New York City health officials are advising people to lay off the booze, which can hasten hypothermia.

The temperature is expected to be around 11 degrees with a wind chill of zero.