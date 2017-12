SC DMV to Extend Hours in New Year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In the New Year you’ll have more opportunities at the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

The SC DMV announced they are extending Saturday hours in preparation for the State’s new driver licenses… identification cards… and REAL IDS.

On January 6th, 2018 a total of six offices will be open for two Saturdays a month from 9am -3pm for limited services.

