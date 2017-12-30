UPDATE: Arrest made in home invasion assault on children

SLED Also Investigating After an Officer Fired Several Shots

UPDATE – Two people have been arrested in the case. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Quintrell Morris, 18, of Hopkins and Brandon Thompson, 30, of Columbia were arrested in connection with the home invasion on Mapleview Drive.

Multiple charges forthcoming for both men.

_____________________________________________________

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – Three Children and an adult were assaulted in a home invasion early this morning according to Lexington County deputies.

Deputies were doing a security sweep of a home on Mapleview Dr. around 6:30 am, when they heard a commotion upstairs, and were confronted by a man who pointed a rifle at them.

SLED is investigating after one officer fired several shots.

No one was seriously injured in the shooting or the home invasion.

Two suspects were taken into custody authorities say, their names have not been released.