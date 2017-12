Clemson Fans Brave Cold to have Fun

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WOLO)– A few hundred Clemson fans brave the dropping temperatures to experience the festivities along side the Mississippi river Sunday. Many came to be apart of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Fest. Featuring a kick and pass competition, skills and drills area. Also it was the site of the Clemson pep rally where the tiger faithful cheered and roared for their team.