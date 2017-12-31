RCSD: Body Found on Side of Road Dec 31, 2017 11:24 AM EST Rob Dew, Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say they responded at 10am Sunday to Coley and Pincushion Roads in response to a deceased body. The identity and cause of death are still unknown at this time. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Sugar Bowl Parade thunders through The French Quar... Clemson Fans Brave Cold to have Fun 63 Year Old Arrested for Shooting His Friend Northeast Bracing for Historically Frigid NYE Cele...