Sugar Bowl Parade thunders through The French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WOLO)– A light rain didn’t dampen the excitement Sunday in the French Quarter. Fans lined North Peters Street near the riverwalk to take in the Sugar Bowl Parade. Beads and candy flew to the crowd as the Clemson tiger band, rally cats and cheerleaders marched, and rode on Mardi Gras floats Sunday afternoon. The Alabama Crimson Tide band and cheerleaders also greeted the onlookers