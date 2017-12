WATCH: Wilson’s game-winner seals SEC-opener victory for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A’ja Wilson had a team-high 25 points, none bigger than her last two scored with 1.1 seconds remaining in their SEC opener.

The All-American senior broke a tie game, banking in the go-ahead bucket in No. 4 Carolina’s 61-59 win over No. 22 Texas A&M Sunday afternoon.

USC improves to 12-1 (1-0 SEC) and travels to Oxford for their first conference road game at Ole Miss Thursday.