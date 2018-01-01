Carolina Comeback! Gamecocks win Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WOLO) – Carolina trailed Michigan 19-3 late into the third quarter, and proceeded to go on a 23-0 run to defeat the Wolverines and win the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Quarterback Jake Bentley won bowl game MVP honors, throwing for 239 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback effort. While the Gamecocks gave up three turnovers in the contest, Michigan had five turnovers in the final two quarters alone, allowing the garnet and black to capitalize.

Will Muschamp won his first bowl with USC and his 15th game in just two seasons in Columbia. That ties the mark left by both Joe Morrison (1983-84) and Steve Spurrier (2005-06) for the most victories over any coach’s first pair of seasons with the program.

Michigan became the first team from the Big 10 to lose this bowl season; the conference was 7-0 this postseason entering Monday.

USC won their ninth game on the campaign, only the seventh time that’s happened in school history.