Coroner Identifies Body Found Sunday

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Authorities have released the identity of a body found on the side of the road Sunday.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 22 year old Damarest Jackson died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Deputies say they found his body near the intersection of Coley and Pincushion Roads around 10am Sunday.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.